Had a productive conversation with the leader of the CDU party, which won the Bundestag elections, @_FriedrichMerz. We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support.Ukraine highly values Germany’s efforts to restore European security and protect lives in our country.…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025