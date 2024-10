Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the current situation at the frontline, with particular focus on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions. In the Donetsk region, the situation remains difficult, but our combat brigades are holding their positions and…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 25, 2024