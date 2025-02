Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025