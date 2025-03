Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples. That’s why I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025