Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

After the inauguration Mass, we had a meeting with Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex. We are grateful to His Holiness for the audience.For millions of people around the world, the Pontiff is a symbol of hope for peace. The authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in… pic.twitter.com/6pFGJfcrae— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 18, 2025