Right now in the Zaporizhzhia district, our medics and first responders are helping those wounded in a Russian strike on an ordinary recreation center. Twelve people have been injured. As of now, sadly, two people are confirmed dead. My condolences to their families and loved… pic.twitter.com/xdFzL1kFfD— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 6, 2025