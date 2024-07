Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

Today, Olena @ZelenskaUa and I visited the National Specialized Children's Hospital “Okhmatdyt”. We spoke with the children who are undergoing treatment.Despite everything, the institution is resuming its normal operations and rebuilding its strength after the Russian attack. I… pic.twitter.com/iAZGYy2OCG— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 27, 2024