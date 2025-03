Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 on Twitter / X

Moscow speaks of peace while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities.A few hours ago, another horrific Russian bombing of Sumy's city center injured dozens civilians, including many children.Instead of making hollow… pic.twitter.com/WLAhFZbDnJ— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) March 24, 2025