Work with partners to strength Ukraine continues. I have arrived at the Ramstein Air Base to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.We need our partners' determination and the means to stop Russia's aerial terror. It is crucial that all the weapons from the…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 6, 2024