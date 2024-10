Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

95 of our people are home again. These are the warriors who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal," as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions.Each time Ukraine rescues its people from Russian captivity, we bring closer the day when freedom will be… pic.twitter.com/kuJsGbja8T— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 18, 2024