Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

We are bringing our people home. The first stage of the “1000-for-1000” exchange agreement has been carried out. This agreement was reached during the meeting in Türkiye, and it is crucial to implement it in full.Today – 390 people. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect the… pic.twitter.com/OPIXycWcbA— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 23, 2025