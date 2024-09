Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

During the meeting with @POTUS, I presented the Victory Plan to him. We discussed details to strengthen the Plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps.We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and the United… pic.twitter.com/ow67qHZqF9— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 26, 2024