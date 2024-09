Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter / X

My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as theheating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure.We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts.I come here to discuss Europe’s support.From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans. pic.twitter.com/kxxWFA7eA0— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 20, 2024