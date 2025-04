Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

The corresponding proposal for a full and unconditional 30 days ceasefire has gone unanswered by Russia for 39 days. The United States made this proposal, Ukraine responded positively, but Russia ignored it.If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 19, 2025