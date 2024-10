Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

Kharkiv, Saltivka—an ordinary residential building hit by a Russian bomb.The rescue operation is ongoing, as they are searching for anyone who may have been affected. So far, 8 people are known to be injured. Everyone will be provided the necessary assistance.For such Russian… pic.twitter.com/dnuyAHszCD— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 2, 2024