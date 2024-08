MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 on Twitter / X

Belarusian armed forces are concentrating a significant number of personnel, weapons, and equipment near Ukraine's northern border under the guise of exercises.We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes under Moscow’s pressure and withdraw forces from our border. pic.twitter.com/w7rmcIJQf3— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 25, 2024