- Supporters of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stand in front of his picture at an electoral meeting at the sports hall in Braila city (south-east Romania) November 6, 2019. - Around 2,000 people and important leaders of National Liberal Party (PNL) rulling party gather to attend Iohannis' speech as candidate for a second presidential mandate. Romanians are called to the polls on November 10, 2019 to elect a new President with Iohannis leading the polls and expected to win his second mandate. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

(Foto: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP)