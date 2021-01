U.S President Donald Trump gives an address a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington U.S President Donald Trump gives an address, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., in this still image taken from video provided on social media on January 8, 2021. Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. REFILE - UPDATING RESTRICTIONS

(Foto: VIA REUTERS)