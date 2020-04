Health Leaders Hold Coronavirus Update As Infection Rate Slows BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 17: German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks to the media during the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Germany's rate of person-to-person infection has dropped to 0.7, which means the number of new infections is falling strongly. Germany has so far registered over 135,000 cases of Covid-19 infection, approximately 66,500 people have recovered and 4,122 have died. (Photo by Sean Gallup-Pool/Getty Images)

