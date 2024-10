U.S. Central Command on Twitter / X

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen today at about 5 p.m. (Sanaa time). These targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities. These actions were taken to protect freedom of… pic.twitter.com/w8dC2lacpP— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 4, 2024