Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the @UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the #WestBank. The office can no longer be used. It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp, including… pic.twitter.com/QFAR4LcPRb— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) October 31, 2024