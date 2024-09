Mario Nawfal on Twitter / X

🚨🇮🇱🇱🇧SENIOR HEZBOLLAH MEMBER KILLED IN BEIRUT AIRSTRIKENabil Kauk, one of the Nasrallah's closest associates, was killed in an overnight attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut.He was the deputy head of Hezbollah's executive council and one of Nasrallah's cousins.Source:… https://t.co/IHuaAaWLf9 pic.twitter.com/5dPfwl2WQE— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2024