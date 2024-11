Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter / X

This morning in UAE, @DrMikeRyan welcomed over 80 patients from #Gaza, who were evacuated by @WHOoPt team and partners, for specialised care -- the majority need treatment for cancer or their injuries.Once again, we are deeply grateful to @mofauae for their support and… pic.twitter.com/pVi2WoBXzq— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 7, 2024