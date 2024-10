ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz on Twitter / X

The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers.This is a major military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran.… pic.twitter.com/etglGLpeax— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 17, 2024