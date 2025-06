U.S. Northern Command on Twitter / X

#USNORTHCOM can confirm that elements of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the California National Guard have begun deploying to the Los Angeles area, with some already on the ground. Additional information will be provided as units are identified and deployed. pic.twitter.com/BxqZM2YG1G— U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) June 8, 2025