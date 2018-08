UPDATE 4.0

The road from the Wiesern to Lengau will be open today from 15:00 - 15:30h. for traffic GOING OUT and between 19:30 - 20:00 for traffic GOING IN.

Tomorrow the road will be open between 06:30 - 07:00h for traffic GOING OUT and from 12:00 - 12:30h for traffic GOING IN.