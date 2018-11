Donor children speak to press as they attend the court decision related to the case of late director of a fertility clinic Jan Karbaat, in Rotterdam on June 2, 2017. - A Dutch court ruled on June 2, 2017 that DNA tests could be carried out on the former director of a fertility clinic suspected of using his own sperm to father about 20 people. The group of 22 parents and children claim that the doctor, Jan Karbaat, may have used his own sperm instead of that of the chosen donor at a fertility clinic which he ran near Rotterdam until 2009. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

(Foto: AFP)