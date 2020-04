FILE - This April 28, 2019 file photo shows Ellis Marsalis during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The New Orleans Advocate says the 85-year-old Marsalis has told the Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro that he no longer wanted to play his usual Friday evening set. Instead, he'll make two monthly appearances as a âÄœspecial guest' with other acts sitting in with him. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File)

(Foto: AP)