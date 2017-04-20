Anzeige
5. Mai 2017:
- Prey (Xbox One)
10. Mai 2017:
- Lethal League (Xbox One)
16. Mai 2017:
- Injustice 2 (Xbox One)
- Injustice 2 (Ultimate Edition) (Xbox One)
2. Juni 2017:
- Tekken 7 (Xbox One)
- Tekken 7 (Day 1 Edition) (Xbox One)
- Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (Xbox One)
13. Juni 2017:
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Im Juni 2017:
- Valkyria Revolution (Xbox One)
22. August 2017:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Gold Edition) (Xbox One)
Im Jahr 2017:
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)
- Scalebound (Xbox One)
- Sonic Mania (Xbox One)
- Sonic Mania Collectors Edition (Xbox One)
Dies ist eine automatisch generierte Liste. Script: Matthias Huber. Daten: giantbomb.com. Stand: 20. 4. 2017