Games-Releases für Xbox One und Xbox 360 Alle Xbox-Spiele der nächsten zwölf Monate

  • Feedback

Weitere Release-Listen:

Alle Plattformen | Playstation (PS4 und Vita) | Xbox One und 360 | PC, Mac und Linux | Nintendo Switch und 3DS

5. Mai 2017:

  • Prey (Xbox One)

10. Mai 2017:

  • Lethal League (Xbox One)

16. Mai 2017:

  • Injustice 2 (Xbox One)
  • Injustice 2 (Ultimate Edition) (Xbox One)

2. Juni 2017:

  • Tekken 7 (Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 (Day 1 Edition) (Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (Xbox One)

13. Juni 2017:

  • Cars 3: Driven to Win (Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Im Juni 2017:

  • Valkyria Revolution (Xbox One)

22. August 2017:

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Gold Edition) (Xbox One)

Im Jahr 2017:

  • Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)
  • Scalebound (Xbox One)
  • Sonic Mania (Xbox One)
  • Sonic Mania Collectors Edition (Xbox One)

Dies ist eine automatisch generierte Liste. Script: Matthias Huber. Daten: giantbomb.com. Stand: 20. 4. 2017