Weitere Release-Listen:
Alle Plattformen | Playstation (PS4 und Vita) | Xbox One und 360 | PC, Mac und Linux | Nintendo Switch und 3DS
21. April 2017:
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PlayStation 4)
- Everything (PC)
- Molemen Must Die! (PC, Mac)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Wii U)
25. April 2017:
- Batman: Arkham VR (PC)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II (PlayStation 4)
- Outlast 2 (PC)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Nintendo 3DS eShop)
26. April 2017:
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PC)
27. April 2017:
- Expeditions: Viking (PC)
- Use Your Words (Wii U)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)
28. April 2017:
- Constructor (Nintendo Switch)
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch. 5 Meakashi (PC)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)
2. Mai 2017:
- TumbleSeed (Nintendo Switch)
3. Mai 2017:
- Feral Fury (PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (PC)
5. Mai 2017:
- Prey (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
10. Mai 2017:
- Lethal League (Xbox One)
11. Mai 2017:
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)
16. Mai 2017:
- Injustice 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Injustice 2 (Ultimate Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Starcrawlers (PC)
18. Mai 2017:
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
19. Mai 2017:
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Limited Edition (Nintendo 3DS)
23. Mai 2017:
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Wii U)
- Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
- Disgaea 5 Complete (Limited Edition) (Nintendo Switch)
- Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC)
- Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
26. Mai 2017:
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
1. Juni 2017:
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS (PC)
2. Juni 2017:
- Tekken 7 (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
- Tekken 7 (Day 1 Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Tekken 7 (Steam) (PC)
- Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
- Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition (Steam) (PC)
6. Juni 2017:
- WipEout Omega Collection (PlayStation 4)
7. Juni 2017:
13. Juni 2017:
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360)
16. Juni 2017:
- Arms (Nintendo Switch)
20. Juni 2017:
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (Collector's edition) (PlayStation 4)
23. Juni 2017:
- Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS eShop)
27. Juni 2017:
- RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
30. Juni 2017:
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4)
Im Juni 2017:
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares (PlayStation Vita)
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch)
- Valkyria Revolution (Xbox One)
Im 2. Quartal 2017:
- Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 1 (PC)
- Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 2 (PC)
- NEKO-NIN exHeart (PC)
21. Juli 2017:
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)
25. Juli 2017:
- Fate/Extella (Nintendo Switch)
28. Juli 2017:
- Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training - Can You Stay Focused? (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
- Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
29. Juli 2017:
- DELETE (Nintendo 3DS)
22. August 2017:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Gold Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
29. August 2017:
- Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
- Warriors All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PC)
8. September 2017:
- Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4)
26. September 2017:
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PlayStation 4)
Im September 2017:
- Tokyo Xanadu (PlayStation Vita)
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (PlayStation 4)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation Vita)
Im Dezember 2017:
- Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)
- Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
- Remnants of Naezith (PC)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
- Tokyo Xanadu (PC)
- Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)
Im Jahr 2017:
- 2064: Read Only Memories • Citizens of Neo SF (PlayStation Network (Vita))
- A Hat in Time (PC)
- ACA Neo Geo: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
- Full Throttle Remastered (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Network (Vita))
- Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)
- I Expect You to Die (PlayStation 4)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PC)
- Saddies: Attack!! (PlayStation Vita)
- Scalebound (Xbox One)
- Sonic Mania (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One)
- Sonic Mania Collectors Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
- Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)
Dies ist eine automatisch generierte Liste. Script: Matthias Huber. Daten: giantbomb.com. Stand: 20. 4. 2017