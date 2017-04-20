Games-Releases für PC, Playstation, Xbox und Switch Alle neuen Spiele der kommenden zwölf Monate

21. April 2017:

  • Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PlayStation 4)
  • Everything (PC)
  • Molemen Must Die! (PC, Mac)
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Wii U)

25. April 2017:

  • Batman: Arkham VR (PC)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II (PlayStation 4)
  • Outlast 2 (PC)
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Nintendo 3DS eShop)

26. April 2017:

  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PC)

27. April 2017:

  • Expeditions: Viking (PC)
  • Use Your Words (Wii U)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)

28. April 2017:

  • Constructor (Nintendo Switch)
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch. 5 Meakashi (PC)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)

2. Mai 2017:

  • TumbleSeed (Nintendo Switch)

3. Mai 2017:

  • Feral Fury (PC)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (PC)

5. Mai 2017:

  • Prey (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)

10. Mai 2017:

  • Lethal League (Xbox One)

11. Mai 2017:

  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

16. Mai 2017:

  • Injustice 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
  • Injustice 2 (Ultimate Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
  • Starcrawlers (PC)

18. Mai 2017:

  • Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

19. Mai 2017:

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Limited Edition (Nintendo 3DS)

23. Mai 2017:

  • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Wii U)
  • Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
  • Disgaea 5 Complete (Limited Edition) (Nintendo Switch)
  • Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC)
  • Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)

26. Mai 2017:

  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)

1. Juni 2017:

  • SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS (PC)

2. Juni 2017:

  • Tekken 7 (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 (Day 1 Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 (Steam) (PC)
  • Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition (Steam) (PC)

6. Juni 2017:

  • WipEout Omega Collection (PlayStation 4)

7. Juni 2017:

  • WipEout Omega Collection (PlayStation 4)

13. Juni 2017:

  • Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360)

16. Juni 2017:

  • Arms (Nintendo Switch)

20. Juni 2017:

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (Collector's edition) (PlayStation 4)

23. Juni 2017:

  • Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS eShop)

27. Juni 2017:

  • RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

30. Juni 2017:

  • Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4)

Im Juni 2017:

  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares (PlayStation Vita)
  • Troll and I (Nintendo Switch)
  • Valkyria Revolution (Xbox One)

Im 2. Quartal 2017:

  • Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 1 (PC)
  • Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 2 (PC)
  • NEKO-NIN exHeart (PC)

21. Juli 2017:

  • Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

25. Juli 2017:

  • Fate/Extella (Nintendo Switch)

28. Juli 2017:

  • Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training - Can You Stay Focused? (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

29. Juli 2017:

  • DELETE (Nintendo 3DS)

22. August 2017:

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Gold Edition) (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

29. August 2017:

  • Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Warriors All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PC)

8. September 2017:

  • Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4)

26. September 2017:

  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PlayStation 4)

Im September 2017:

  • Tokyo Xanadu (PlayStation Vita)
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (PlayStation 4)
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation Vita)

Im Dezember 2017:

  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)
  • Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
  • Remnants of Naezith (PC)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
  • Tokyo Xanadu (PC)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)

Im Jahr 2017:

  • 2064: Read Only Memories • Citizens of Neo SF (PlayStation Network (Vita))
  • A Hat in Time (PC)
  • ACA Neo Geo: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)
  • Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
  • Full Throttle Remastered (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Network (Vita))
  • Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)
  • I Expect You to Die (PlayStation 4)
  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PC)
  • Saddies: Attack!! (PlayStation Vita)
  • Scalebound (Xbox One)
  • Sonic Mania (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One)
  • Sonic Mania Collectors Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
  • Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)

