Anzeige
Weitere Release-Listen:
Alle Plattformen | Playstation (PS4 und Vita) | Xbox One und 360 | PC, Mac und Linux | Nintendo Switch und 3DS
21. April 2017:
- Everything (PC)
- Molemen Must Die! (PC, Mac)
25. April 2017:
- Batman: Arkham VR (PC)
- Outlast 2 (PC)
Anzeige
26. April 2017:
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PC)
27. April 2017:
- Expeditions: Viking (PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)
28. April 2017:
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch. 5 Meakashi (PC)
3. Mai 2017:
- Feral Fury (PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (PC)
5. Mai 2017:
- Prey (PC)
16. Mai 2017:
- Starcrawlers (PC)
23. Mai 2017:
- Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC)
1. Juni 2017:
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS (PC)
2. Juni 2017:
- Tekken 7 (PC)
- Tekken 7 (Steam) (PC)
- Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (PC)
- Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition (Steam) (PC)
Im 2. Quartal 2017:
- Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 1 (PC)
- Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 2 (PC)
- NEKO-NIN exHeart (PC)
29. August 2017:
- Warriors All-Stars (PC)
Im September 2017:
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PC)
Im Dezember 2017:
- Remnants of Naezith (PC)
- Tokyo Xanadu (PC)
Im Jahr 2017:
- A Hat in Time (PC)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PC)
Dies ist eine automatisch generierte Liste. Script: Matthias Huber. Daten: giantbomb.com. Stand: 20. 4. 2017