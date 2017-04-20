Games-Releases für PC, Mac und Linux Alle PC-Spiele der nächsten zwölf Monate

21. April 2017:

  • Everything (PC)
  • Molemen Must Die! (PC, Mac)

25. April 2017:

  • Batman: Arkham VR (PC)
  • Outlast 2 (PC)

26. April 2017:

  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PC)

27. April 2017:

  • Expeditions: Viking (PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)

28. April 2017:

  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch. 5 Meakashi (PC)

3. Mai 2017:

  • Feral Fury (PC)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (PC)

5. Mai 2017:

  • Prey (PC)

16. Mai 2017:

  • Starcrawlers (PC)

23. Mai 2017:

  • Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC)

1. Juni 2017:

  • SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS (PC)

2. Juni 2017:

  • Tekken 7 (PC)
  • Tekken 7 (Steam) (PC)
  • Tekken 7 Collector's Edition (PC)
  • Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition (Steam) (PC)

Im 2. Quartal 2017:

  • Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 1 (PC)
  • Dies irae ~Amantes amentes~ Part 2 (PC)
  • NEKO-NIN exHeart (PC)

29. August 2017:

  • Warriors All-Stars (PC)

Im September 2017:

  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PC)

Im Dezember 2017:

  • Remnants of Naezith (PC)
  • Tokyo Xanadu (PC)

Im Jahr 2017:

  • A Hat in Time (PC)
  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PC)

